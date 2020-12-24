Driverless Train: PM Modi will show the country’s first driverless train on December 28, know which route the train will run on

new Delhi: On December 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the country’s first fully-automated speedless train service, which will be on the magenta line of the Delhi Metro. DMRC gave this information on Thursday. The magenta line of the Delhi Metro is 37 km long and is between the Botanical Garden metro station of Janakpuri West to Noida. Also Read – Kisan Andolan 2020: Government again invites agitating farmers for talks, what will Annadata believe?

DMRC said in a statement, "Prime Minister Modi will flag the country's first ever fully-automated driverless train service on the 37 km long magenta line and on the 23 km long Airport Express line (from New Delhi to Dwarka Sector 21) Will also issue fully operational National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for the journey.

PM Modi will flag off the country's first-ever fully automated driverless train service on 37km Magenta Line (Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden) & will also launch fully operational National Common Mobility Card for travel on Airport Express Line on Dec 28: Delhi Metro Rail Corp

The well-known NCMC card called ‘One country, one card’ is a valid card in many modes of transport, by which fees can be paid for the use of metro, bus services across the country and toll and parking fees can also be paid. .