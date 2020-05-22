Drivers with the most wins in Virtual F1 Grand Prix – full standings and results

The 2020 System 1 season might have been dramatically shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, however that hasn’t stopped racing followers from absorbing racing motion throughout lockdown.

A mix of System 1 drivers, high-profile sport stars and celebrities have all obtained caught into the Virtual F1 Grand Prix sequence with a number of races being performed out to this point utilizing the F1 2019 online game.

Learn how to watch Virtual F1 Grand Prix races

Competitors is scorching with completely different winners virtually each time, although to this point solely the skilled System 1 drivers have come out with victories.

Take a look at the newest Virtual F1 Grand Prix driver standings and results.

Drivers with most Virtual F1 Grand Prix wins

Charles Leclerc – 2

Guanyu Zhou – 1

Alex Albon – 1

George Russell – 1

Virtual F1 Grand Prix results

Virtual Bahrain Grand Prix – Guanyu Zhou

Virtual Australian Grand Prix – Charles Leclerc

Virtual Chinese language Grand Prix – Charles Leclerc

Virtual Dutch Grand Prix (at Interlagos) – Alex Albon

Virtual Spanish Grand Prix – George Russell