Driving license and documents of vehicles will be considered valid till 31 March next year, the government extended the date

DLs, RCs, Permits Validity extended: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to extend the validity of driving license and necessary documents of motor vehicles by 31 March 2021 in view of the coronavirus epidemic. This information was given on Sunday in an official statement. The validity of the first documents was extended till 30 September and thereafter till 31 December 2020, which has now been extended till the end of March next year.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said, "The validity of documents of vehicles like DLV, RC, permits has been extended till 31 March 2021, in view of the need to stop the spread of COVID19. The ministry has today issued a directory to the states and union territories in this regard. "

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to extend the validity of fitness, permit, license, registration or other documents under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 till 31 March 2021," the statement said. "

The Ministry further advised that all related documents whose validity could not be extended or are unlikely to be extended due to nationwide bandh and documents whose validity expired from February 1, 2020 or by March 31, 2021 It will be considered valid till 31 March 2021.

Enforcement officers have been advised to consider such documents valid till 31 March 2021.

(Input IANS)