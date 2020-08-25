Driving license, vehicle documents are running out of validity, so don’t worry! Date of renewal extended …

Motor Vehicle Documents Validity Date Extended: Amid the ongoing Corona crisis in the country, the Central Government has given great relief to the renewal of Motor Vehicle Documents. The central government has extended the validity period of driving licenses and motor vehicle documents till December 31, giving big relief to the vehicle owners and drivers. That is, during this time, if the date of your driving license or any documents related to motor vehicle expires, then there is no need to worry. Also Read – More than 60 thousand cases of corona in last 24 hours, 848 people died

such as Fitness, Permits (All Types), Driving License, Registration or any other concerned documents until 31st of December 2020.

According to the official statement of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the documents whose validity has expired after 1 February 2020 or will expire by 31 December 2020, will be considered valid till 31 December 2020. Earlier in June, it was extended to 30 September.

This decision has been taken due to the necessary conditions for the prevention of the spread of Coronavirus continuing across the country and keeping the prevailing situation so far. According to the official statement issued by the government, advisory has been issued to the concerned authorities to consider them valid till 31 December 2020.

Under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, fitness, permits, licenses, registration or other documents are mandatory. Earlier, on 30 March and 9 June, the Ministry had also increased their validity by issuing orders. In the last consultation issued on 9 June, it was increased to 30 September 2020.

