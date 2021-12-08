Driving Transformation with Workday Optimization

No matter the industry, Workday enterprise cloud applications are some of the most useful tools for modern organizations. As the name suggests, Workday is all about improving operations and workflows throughout a firm. What started as mostly integrated finance and human resources software has now evolved into a comprehensive suite of highly cloud-based tools.

One of the defining characteristics of Workday—and part of the reason why it has become such a successful provider—is the fact that tools are built around how people actually do their jobs. While this seems like an obvious approach, in the world of software applications, there are so many products out there that do something powerful, but are almost irrelevant due to the high barriers to entry for laymen users. Workday, despite its many capabilities and features, doesn’t fall into this trap.

Adopting Workday isn’t just taking up a new form of the same old thing; it has the potential to totally change how enterprises function on the operational level. These are some of the top ways Workday can transform a business for the better:

Combine applications under one platform – Instead of adopting a wide swath of applications for each specific function, Workday can be deployed to take on nearly all of the responsibilities required for HR, finances and accounting, data analytics, and beyond. Consolidating applications in this way is more efficient for workflows, costs less, can create more prevalent insights, facilitates real-time analytics, and boosts security. There’s not much to dislike about that equation.

Less costs with better performance means higher ROI – In the past, enterprises would have needed to build their own on-premise networks, purchase huge software licenses, and then hope their massive investment wasn’t made obsolete my evolving technology. Today, none of that is necessary. Since Workday is cloud-based, all that’s required to connect employees is a connection to the internet. Furthermore, services can be scaled up or down based on organizational need.

Products keep improving – Workday is one of the best application providers when it comes to continually upgrading and improving products and services. They have two major releases each year, which help solidify and build upon already established strengths.

With all the benefits of Workday, the question for many organization is simple: What’s the best way to deploy it for maximum results in the shortest amount of time?

How Can Enterprises Optimize Workday for Better Transformative Results?

When considering how to facilitate organizational transformation through Workday, there are few options better than Workday implementation partners. Certified Workday partners are organizations that have such deep expertise in deploying Workday, they actually provide specific,third-party proprietary services for doing so.

Finding the right Workday partner can make all the difference in making the most out of a digital transformation. Not only will they help on-board employees into the new systems, they can help set everything up to reduce deployment time, while also showing leader specific ways to leverage Workday to its maximum potential.

Without the assistance of experts who know the ins and outs of Workday deployment, it can take longer to realize these milestones and generate return on investment. Quantifying potential cost synergies through a Workday partner before deciding on one can help organizations understand the magnitude of their time and expenses before undertaking anything.

Though it’s not talked about much, there is a high prevalence of failure when deploying new platforms and applications. Some studies have shown it to be as high as three in 10 deployments end up falling apart along the line somewhere. Working with a Workday partner can ensure your organization won’t end up on the wrong side of that statistic.

There are many ways Workday can be a transformative technology for enterprises. It’s possible to leverage the most value out of the platform, however, when teaming up with a Workday implementation partner.