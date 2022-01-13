Dropbox gives the best news in years: its app for Windows and Mac will be massively cut

The Dropbox desktop application has become a monster that has made many of us want to abandon the service, and if we haven’t, it’s because of clients like Maestral, who return it to its roots and lost shine. Not only has Dropbox overcomplicated itself by adding features that almost no users asked for, but also, its resource consumption has skyrocketed since it was originally a very light utility.

However, users who see the company’s course regarding its client for Windows and macOS as negative are in luck, because since December 17, as reported on its website, “the Dropbox application for desktop will only support File Explorer and Taskbar on Windows, and Finder and Menu Bar on Mac“. That is, goodbye to that window cluttered with ‘Application Center’ and other functions that were just a webview.

Dropbox returns to its desktop origins



Dropbox RAM consumption on macOS without “doing anything”.

At the time of writing this, and despite having the recently launched beta of Dropbox for Apple Silicon, the RAM consumption of the Dropbox application is crazy. In total, almost 830 MB of RAM used by an application that is not even synchronizing, since I have only installed it to test, without any files to synchronize locally.

To a great extent, the culprit of this high consumption is to use frameworks like Electron, which use their own instance of Chromium to load the web content that the app uses to display the content, apps, etc. It is something that it did not have in its origins and that it has incorporated later. While all these additions may be useful to some corporate users, the problem is that Dropbox never gave us the option to keep the old lightweight app or disable all the added features.



Electron’s presence among Dropbox frameworks on macOS.

After several bad news for Dropbox users, such as limiting free accounts to three devices (taking away much of the meaning of that plan), Dropbox going back to its origins with its application, leaving the icon in the menu bar and in Finder , is the best of your news in years.

Dropbox’s synchronization is still unmatched by its competitors, and with this news we’ll once again be able to enjoy it more than reloading the app

And not only to eliminate that part of the application, but because it had overwritten behaviors such as, by default, when clicking on the folder icon, instead of opening our user folder (the directory) open the app window, which virtually no user would want to open from an icon that literally represented a folder. Now, anyone who wants more than just syncing files can still turn to the web.

Yes indeed, what we don’t know yet is whether saying goodbye to “Dropbbox desktop app” will translate to saying goodbye to Electron and everything that made the service consume those 830 MB of RAM that we have reviewed. It should be like this, but there are no announcements yet about it, nor are details about it observed in the betas. We will have to wait, but for many users it is the first step.