Drought somewhere in the country, floods elsewhere: Water is in many places, Rajasthan is waiting for the kind of rain

Jaipur: When many parts of the country are struggling with floods. In Mumbai, the rains have caused trouble for many days. Assam, Bihar are facing floods. At the same time, many parts of the country are waiting for good rain. This time in Rajasthan, the monsoon has received less than normal rainfall so far. The Meteorological Department estimates that this shortfall will not be possible even in the next one week, although the order of rain will still remain in the state. According to the Meteorological Department spokesperson, this time from June 1 to August 6, the state received 26 percent less rainfall than normal. Also Read – Rajasthan: High Court notice to Speaker of Assembly on merger of BSP MLAs into Congress

According to the department, a total of 134.3 mm in western Rajasthan during this period. There has been rain, which is 16 percent less than the normal 160.6 mm. The total rainfall in eastern Rajasthan is 230.1 mm. The normal 334.1 mm. 31 percent less than Thus, 176.7 mm of rainfall has been received so far which is 26 percent less than the normal 237.5 mm. Also Read – Ensuring food security of poor and needy sections is important responsibility of government: Gehlot

The Meteorological Department says that light to moderate rainfall may occur in many parts of East Rajasthan in the coming week. On August 9 and 10, there is a warning of heavy rain in many places of eastern Rajasthan. Similarly, there will be rain in many places in western Rajasthan in the next seven days, but overall the rainfall is expected to be less than normal. Also Read – Assam Flood: Life returning to track, but 11 lakh people still affected by flood

According to the department, on Thursday, rain and drizzle occurred in many parts of the state including the capital Jaipur. Kota received 8.6 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm, 6.0 mm in Barmer, 5.6 mm in Bhilwara, 4.0 mm in Chittorgarh, 3.2 mm in Dabok and 1.8 mm in Phalodi.