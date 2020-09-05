Drug angle of Sushant case: Riya Chakraborty may be arrested on Sunday, NCB sent summons

Mumbai: Actress Riya Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty) has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Sushant Singh Rajput case. According to a news report published in Times Now, Riya has been called on Sunday, September 6, to appear before the NCB. It is believed that Riya can be arrested after interrogation because it has been arrested on Friday in the same connection with her brother Shouvik Chakraborty. A court on Saturday sent Shouvik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda into the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till September 9 in connection with the investigation into the narcotics case involving the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Also Read – Andhra Pradesh: Former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu narrowly escapes road accident

Riya's brother Shobik confessed in his statement to NCB that Riya used to ask him to bring drugs. In this regard, the investigating agency has also obtained a WhatsApp chat which allegedly proves that Shawvik and his sister Riya were acquiring drugs. Shauvik also said that Sushant Singh's house manager Samuel Miranda used to collect drugs for him.

Mid-Day quoted an NCB official as saying, "Shouvik was working with at least five-six drug peddlers. Riya used to ask him to take drugs. So he used to give the contacts of drug peddlers to Miranda who would later collect and pay him. "

Let us know that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday arrested Shauvik Chakraborty, brother of Riya Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, the main accused in the narcotics case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A senior NCB official said that Chakraborty and Miranda have been arrested under various sections of the NDPS Act.

The names of Shouvik Chakraborty and Miranda are also listed as accused in the FIRs filed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in the investigation of Rajput’s death. The officer said that to get more information about supply, movement and use of narcotics, both need to be interrogated for custody. He said that the agency has a ‘strong case’.

Earlier, a team of NCB officers along with police officers conducted raids at Shouvik’s house in Santacruz (West) and Miranda’s house in suburban Andheri (West) area at around 6.30 am. Officials said that Shouvik Chakraborty and Miranda were given summons to participate in the investigation during the raid. The official said, “Due to the presence of the media, he expressed his desire to walk with the search party.”

He told that after this he was brought to the zonal office of the agency located in the Ballard Estate area. Both were arrested after about 10 hours of questioning. Significantly, Rajput was found dead in his flat in Bandra on 14 June.

