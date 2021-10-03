Drug Birthday celebration Case: All 3 accused together with Shahrukh’s son Aryan Khan despatched to NCB custody for an afternoon

Drug Birthday celebration Case: Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood mega-star Shah Rukh Khan and manufacturer Gauri, and two others have been despatched to one-day Narcotics Keep watch over Bureau (NCB) custody on Sunday. Consistent with the scoop company ANI, now the 3 accused shall be within the custody of NCB for an afternoon. It’s being informed that Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Service provider and Munmun Dhamecha shall be saved in a single day within the NCB workplace. All of the accused have reached the NCB workplace, the place they are going to be wondered as soon as once more.Additionally Learn – NCB arrested 3 together with Shahrukh’s son Aryan in Rave Birthday celebration case

Previous within the day on Sunday, NCB arrested Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Service provider and Munmun Dhamecha and were given them scientific. On the identical time, 3 have been produced within the courtroom at seven o'clock within the night, and then the courtroom despatched the 3 accused to NCB custody until October 4. Aryan Khan and the remaining have been introduced again to the NCB workplace from the courtroom. The Sunday night time of the 3 accused shall be spent within the cellular constructed within the NCB workplace.

Allow us to tell that the staff of Narcotics Keep watch over Bureau (NCB) raided a top profile rave birthday party occurring in Mumbai on Saturday through which 8 other folks have been detained. The identify of Aryan Khan, son of well-known Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, may be integrated on this motion.