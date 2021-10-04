Drug Birthday party Case: All 3 accused together with Aryan Khan will seem in court docket in a while

Drug Birthday party Case: Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was once arrested within the medication and rave birthday celebration case, shall be produced in a Mumbai court docket on Monday. A group of Narcotics Keep an eye on Bureau (NCB) has reached a court docket in Mumbai with all 3.Additionally Learn – Drug Birthday party Case: All 3 accused together with Shahrukh’s son Aryan Khan despatched to NCB custody for an afternoon

Mumbai | All accused arrested the previous day following NCB raid on a cruise send off Mumbai coast delivered to a town court docket %.twitter.com/LgW93ZdyuN – ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2021

Previous on Sunday, best those 3 have been despatched through the court docket to one-day custody of Narcotics Keep an eye on Bureau (NCB). Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Service provider and Munmun Dhamecha have been stored in a single day within the NCB place of work and interrogated.

Aryan Khan and two others – Munmun Dhemcha and Arbaaz Service provider – have been arrested on Sunday night time after being detained for the day. All 3 have been produced within the particular vacation court docket of Further Metropolitan Justice of the Peace RK Raje Bhosale overdue on Sunday night time. NCB’s suggest Advait Sethna asked for 2 days’ custody for the accused, bringing up the investigation being within the preliminary degree and the raids to nab the providers of substances. Then again, the court docket had despatched all 3 to the custody of NCB for best sooner or later. (Enter – PTI, ANI)