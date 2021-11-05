Drug Case: Sameer Wankhede got rid of from Aryan Khan drug case, investigation of Nawab Malik’s son-in-law additionally withdrawn

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Narcotics Keep an eye on Bureau (NCB) Zonal Officer Sameer Wankhede (Sameer Wankhede) Has been dropped from the investigation of Aryan Khan medicine case. Deputy DG, South-Western Area of NCB, Mutha Ashok Jain instructed that the Delhi staff will now examine a complete of 6 instances together with Aryan. After the elimination of Wankhede, the investigation of the case has been passed over to the SIT underneath the management of senior police officer Sanjay Singh. Aryan Khan Medication Case (Aryan Khan Medication Case) Wankhede has been accused of taking bribe of Rs 8 crore.Additionally Learn – Why Kajol didn’t want Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday? Know what the actress gave the solution

Then again, Sameer Wankhede instructed information company ANI, I’ve now not been got rid of from the investigation. My writ petition within the courtroom used to be that the subject must be investigated through some central company. Subsequently, the SIT of Delhi NCB is investigating the Aryan case and Sameer Khan case. This is a coordination between the NCB groups of Delhi and Mumbai. Additionally Learn – After Aryan Khan’s arrest, Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Shahrukh, mentioned this…

I have now not been got rid of from investigation. It used to be my writ petition in courtroom that the subject be probed through a central company. So Aryan case & Sameer Khan case are being probed through Delhi NCB’s SIT. It is a coordination b/w NCB groups of Delhi & Mumbai:NCB Zonal Dir Sameer Wankhede to ANI percent.twitter.com/Hf7ZrjwVex – ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

Additionally Learn – Best Leisure Information: Shah Rukh Khan is anxious about son Aryan, Simba Nagpal calls Umar Riaz a ‘terrorist’

Allow us to tell that the investigation of Nawab Malik’s son-in-law for Aryan Khan has additionally been snatched from Sameer Wankhede. After the elimination of Sameer Wankhede, the response of NCP chief and minister in Maharashtra executive Nawab Malik has additionally come.

Sameer Wankhede got rid of from 5 instances together with the Aryan Khan case.

There are 26 instances in all that wish to be probed.

That is just the start… much more needs to be carried out to scrub the program and we will be able to do it. — Nawab Malik نواب ملک Nawab Malik (@nawabmalikncp) November 5, 2021

Nawab Malik tweeted, ‘Sameer Wankhede got rid of from 5 instances together with Aryan Khan case. There are overall 26 instances which wish to be investigated. that is best the start. There may be nonetheless so much to be carried out to scrub the device and we will be able to do it.



(Enter: ANI)