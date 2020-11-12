Drug Connection: NCB now honors Arjun Rampal after Red, will be questioned on November 13

Mumbai: The NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) on Thursday awarded Rampal to Bollywood actor Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has asked him to appear on 13 November. Please tell that NCB raided Rampal’s house on November 9. Also Read – Bollywood actor Asif Basra found hanging in Dharamshala, police and forensic team started investigation

The NCB had earlier called Rampal and his key partner Demetriades after a raid on Rampal’s residence on Monday, November 9. Also Read – NCB to interrogate Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Grabiella, actor was also summoned

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Rampal summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau on 13th November Also Read – Drugs case: Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend reached for investigation, NCB questioned for 6 hours NCB conducted a raid at his premises on November 9.

(file pic) pic.twitter.com/nt1lOhKHfw – ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades appeared before NCB on the second day

At the same time, Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriela Demetriades appeared before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here on Thursday for the second day in connection with the investigation into the drug use case in Bollywood. On Wednesday, Demetriades was questioned by NCB officials for about six hours. She was called again for questioning, after which she reached the Zonal Office of NCB located at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai. The NCB had earlier called Rampal and Demetriades on Monday after a raid at the actor’s residence.

Electronic gadgets such as laptops, mobile phones and tablets seized

During the raid, the investigating agency seized electronic gadgets such as laptops, mobile phones and tablets and also questioned the actor’s driver.

Feroze Nadiadwala’s wife has also been arrested

A day before the raid at Rampal’s house, the NCB arrested the wife of Bollywood producer Feroz Nadiadwala after he was allegedly found in his home in suburban Juhu. Last month, the NCB arrested Gabriela’s brother Agicillos Demetriades from a resort in Lonavala in nearby Pune district in a drugs case.

Bollywood’s drug connection investigation started after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Explain that after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June, the NCB started an investigation into alleged drug use in Bollywood based on WhatsApp chats related to drugs.

Riya Chakraborty and some other accused on Bell

The central agency had earlier arrested Rajput’s beloved actress Riya Chakraborty, her brother Shouvik, some employees of the late film star and some others under the sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Riya Chakraborty and some other accused are currently out on bail.