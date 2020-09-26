Drug Connection: NCB prepares to arrest this big celebrity of Bollywood

new Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau is interrogating three Bollywood actresses in Mumbai. At the same time, the team of NCB is going to arrest a big celebrity of Bollywood soon. According to news agency ANI, all formalities are being completed for this. NCB questioned Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi in ​​a drug connection case involving the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Friday. The NCB team is busy completing all the formalities. Also Read – NCB has held fashion parade, CBI has not done any press briefing till date: advocate for Sushant’s family

Please tell that on Thursday, the NCB raided Ravi's residence in Versova, but they had not met there at that time. After this, NCB reached her house again on Friday and took her for questioning with her.

Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad to be arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau soon, in connection with a drug probe. Formalities are being completed. – ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

NCB is questioning Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor on Saturday. Shortly after Deepika Padukone reached the NCB guest house in South Mumbai, her manager Karishma Prakash also reached there for questioning.

The names of actresses Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were revealed during the interrogation of Riya Chakraborty. Rakul Preet Singh recorded his statement on Friday. He was questioned for about four hours. Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi was also questioned by NCB on Friday.