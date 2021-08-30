Drug Peddling Case: Style Sonia Agarwal arrested from luxurious resort, accused of giving medicine to celebrities

Drug Peddling Case: Karnataka Police has arrested 3 individuals, together with a feminine movie star, in a drug peddling case in Bengaluru after raiding the apartments of a number of other folks concurrently. Consistent with the police, celebrity-turned-actress-turned-cosmetic industrialist Sonia Agarwal has been arrested. Fellow industrialist Bharat and DJ Vachan Chinappa were arrested. The Bangalore East Police has detained him and is interrogating him. The raids have been carried out at the foundation of data won from the arrested drug smuggler Thomas.Additionally Learn – ‘Any individual needs to kill me’, why did Bangladeshi actress Pori Moni say so? Now in police custody

Thomas, an African nationwide, used to be arrested on August 12 and the police seized artificial medicine value lakhs of rupees from him in Govindpura. Thomas informed the police concerning the roles of Sonia Agarwal, Bharat and Vachan Chinappa. The accused are accused of purchasing medicine and distributing them to celebrities, movie actors and elites in Bengaluru. Police resources stated that the accused had additionally arranged rave events at their apartments.

Particular police groups carried out simultaneous raids on the apartments of the accused in Rajajinagar, Benson The town and Padmanabhanagar, Banashankari second Level. The raids have been performed within the early hours. The accused Bharat and Vachan Chinappa have been taken into custody from their place of dwelling. The police additionally inquired about Bharat within the neighbourhood. The neighbors informed the police concerning the events being arranged at Bharat’s position past due at evening and the police additionally got here to understand that the neighbors had raised objections and inquiries to Bharat on this regard.

Sonia Agarwal used to be arrested through the police from a personal luxurious resort as she used to be no longer discovered at her place of dwelling. Police resources stated that they've seized ganja from the place of dwelling of the accused individuals. The police suspect them to be a part of a drug cartel. Is probing the subject.