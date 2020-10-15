Drug raids raided actor Vivek Oberoi’s house, police arrived in Mumbai from Bangalore in search of a man

new Delhi: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi’s house has been raided. The Bangalore City Crime Branch reached Vivek Oberoi’s house in search of a man in the drugs case. In the drugs case, the person whom the Bangalore City Crime Branch went to raid the Bollywood actor’s home in Mumbai, is said to be a relative of Vivek Oberoi. Also Read – Officers used to bring drugs in prison for prisoners, if caught …

In Mumbai, police are looking for a person named Aditya Alva in the Cottonpet drugs case. On finding some clues, the police reached the house of actor Vivek Oberoi. Police searched here. Police say that a person named Aditya Alva is a relative of Vivek Oberoi. So a search was done there. The Crime Branch team reached Mumbai to conduct raids from Bangalore. Also Read – Sports of busting TRP by giving money busted, Mumbai Police said – including Republic TV, action will be taken

Let us know that after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the wire is being searched in Bollywood to NCB. Riya Chakraborty had to stay in jail for a month on drugs, while actresses like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh have been called for questioning. With this, many artists are on the radar regarding drugs. Also Read – Actress Pooja Bedi threatened, if not given money then drugs and …