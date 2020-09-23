Drugs case: NCB notice to Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha and Rakul Preet Singh will also have to appear

new Delhi: In the drugs case, NCB has sent notices to Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. Notice has been sent to Deepika Padukone today. NCB will interrogate Deepika Padukone on 25 September. While notices have been issued to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh for 26 September. Also Read – Sushant was crying on hearing the climax of ‘Kedarnath’ and now …..

All these Bollywood actresses have asked NCB to be present at the time given for questioning. All these will be questioned in the drugs and Sushant Singh Rajput case. Deepika Padukone's chat went viral, in which she was asking 'Maal Hai Kya'. After this, the NCB has also sent a notice to Deepika Padukone.

Narcotics Control Bureau issues summons to Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shradhha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Along with the rest of the actresses, the difficulties of Deepika Padukone can also increase. Riya Chakraborty is currently in jail in the drugs case. He has been in jail for the last 14 days. Riya Chakraborty is accused in Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case.