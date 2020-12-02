Drugs case: Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Shauvik gets bail from special NDPS court

Bollywood Drugs Case: Bollywood actress Riya Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty (Showik Chakraborty) has been granted bail by the special NDPS court of Mumbai. Shauvik was detained in the drugs case. Shauvik was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in September. Also Read – Drugs case: bail to comedian Bharti and her husband Harsh Limbachia with conditions

Special NDPS Court grants bail to Showik Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty's brother) in a drugs case registered by Narcotics Control Bureau. – ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

Let us know that the Narcotics Control Bureau is investigating the drugs connection in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Riya was granted bail in October by the Bombay High Court in October over the drugs connection in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case.