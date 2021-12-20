Drugs, violence and a crude confession by Richarlison about his childhood: “They wanted to shoot me”

Richarlison, a Premier League Everton player, made a stark confession about his childhood (Reuters / Peter Powell)

This time it was not news for his jokes and dialectical crossovers with the players of the Argentine team. Richarlison showed himself like never before and in an interview with a Spanish newspaper, revealed the harsh childhood he lived, surrounded by drugs, violence and extreme poverty. The Brazilian confessed that football saved his life and that his “guardian angels” were the ones who led him on the right path.

“My childhood was very poor. Since I was little I saw my parents working all day and every month it was difficult to have enough money to reach the minimum. Then, I worked since I was a kid selling sweets, ice cream or coffee to help out at home ”, reported the Everton footballer of the Premier League.

“We lived in a poor and dangerous area from the city (Nova Venecia). I saw a lot of bad things like drugs, violence. It was very complicated, but I had guardian angels that always led me to the right path. Anyway, many childhood friends ended up in jail, they got into the world of drugs and some even died ”, revealed the 24-year-old forward.

In dialogue with the newspaper As, Richarlison made a shocking revelation: “They wanted to shoot me.” The Brazilian footballer, a gold medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, recalled the difficult episode he had to face with a person who mistook him for a drug dealer in an area that did not belong to him.

“I came back from soccer school with my friends and there was a person who thought he was selling drugs in the area where he was selling. There, he pointed the gun at my head and threatened me, But I had the comfort of explaining that I was on my way home and that I did not sell or use drugs. They wanted to shoot me, but soccer literally saved my life. He let go of me, but I was very scared because it always happened. It’s easier to talk about that now, but it was something that really marked my childhood and encouraged me to walk a very different path from the one that some friends ended up with, because they weren’t as lucky as I was ”.

In closing, Richarlison He recounted the sacrifices he made to fulfill the dream of becoming a professional footballer and remembered, with pride, the day he performed the first test at América Futebol. “I went to do a test with only the money for the one way ticket because I spent the money to pay for the return ticket on food during the trip. So I gave my life to get a position on the team and I ended up getting it. “

Other phrases by Richarlison:

His hard childhood : “I was born in a city north of the state of Espírito Santo, in southeastern Brazil. It is a small town, where many people work in the fields and there is a lot of poverty. From a very young age I saw my parents working all day to pay the bills and every month it was difficult to have enough money for the minimum, even with all their efforts. I worked from an early age to help, selling sweets, ice cream and even picking up coffee with my grandfather when I was a teenager ”.

Soccer: “At the same time, my brothers and I lived in a poor and dangerous part of the city. Thanks to God and to these people who helped me, I played soccer, which was always my dream, and I succeeded. Give a better life to my family and have a future too. I feel very privileged and fortunate because it could have been different ”.

Your physical condition : “My season is starting again. I played the first few games but ended up injured in early September and was out of action for more than 40 days. Now, I feel more confident on the pitch and fully recovered … Now, I feel good, ready to get back to my best level and help the club win again ”.

The present with the Brazilian team : “We have a fantastic generation of young players who are still evolving. I think Brazil will be very strong in the next World Cups and it may surprise a lot of people who don’t believe in our team. These players are growing in their clubs and assimilating what it means to wear the national team’s shirt alongside players like Neymar, Casemiro, Thiago Silva, in short. We still have a lot of work to do ”.

Tite : “We have a very strong group. They are great options in all sectors of the field and Tite has been doing an incredible job ahead of the national team. It is not today. Their numbers are fantastic so far and we hope to have a very strong team at the next World Cup. He is a very intelligent coach and also a guy who talks a lot and guides the players in their behavior on and off the field ”.

The next World Cup in Qatar 2022 : “My goal is to do the best job possible here at Everton so that I can achieve good things for the club and continue to be remembered by the Brazilian team. I really want to be in the next World Cup, playing it is my childhood dream, and for that I need to work better and better, to be in good shape because the competition is very tough. Anyone who wants to be there will have to be at their best. “

Personality : “I always lived in the moment and worked hard to have the opportunities I had in life and I try to take advantage of each of them in the best possible way. When I arrived in Europe, I knew that it would be a completely different world, because I would need to conquer my space again. And it was like that in Watford, Everton and in the Brazilian National Team. Every day is a new goal, but if you asked me at the beginning if I imagined getting to where I am today, I don’t think so. However, I never gave up. “

