‘Drunk Historical past’ Canceled After Six Seasons at Comedy Central

“Drunk Historical past’s” sixth and most up-to-date season would be the Comedy Central present’s final, Selection has confirmed.

The present had been renewed for a seventh season final 12 months and was in pre-production on that season when the COVID-19 pandemic compelled manufacturing to cease in March. Afterward, Comedy Central determined to drag the plug on the present because the community strikes away from live-actions scripted reveals in favor of grownup animation.

Sequence creators Derek Waters signed a first-look take care of Comedy Central at the time of the Season 7 renewal and can proceed to develop tasks at the community.

“Drunk Historical past” has earned 17 Emmy nominations over the course of its run, profitable one to date. It’s presently up for 3 Emmys this 12 months, together with one for greatest 123 sketch collection.

The present contains a altering solid of actors and comedians who re-create historic occasions. It started as an online collection on Waters’ YouTube web page then moved over to Humorous or Die. The idea from the beginning entailed an inebriated host, usually a burgeoning comic or UCB sketch artist, who regales an obscure historic story which is then reenacted by well-known stars. So far as reenactments, the collection attracted a laundry listing of company together with Tiffany Haddish, Winona Ryder, Maya Rudolph, Seth Rogen, Kirsten Dunst, Will Ferrell, Tessa Thompson, Vanessa Hudgens, Colni Hanks, Quest Love and Lyn-Manuel Miranda.

With the cancellation, the one remaining scripted live-action reveals on Comedy Central is “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens.” “Company” started airing its third and last season in July.

Final week, it was introduced that each “The Different Two” and “South Facet” can be shifting to HBO Max. It was just lately introduced that Comedy Central was rebooting animated reveals like “Beavis & Butt-Head,” “The Ren & Stimpy Present,” and the “Daria” spinoff “Jodie.”

Deadline first reported the cancelation information.