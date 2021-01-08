Dry run in country before Covid 19 vaccination, to be implemented simultaneously in 736 districts

new Delhi: Before the commencement of the Corona vaccination campaign in the country, today, on January 8, a dry run will be done in 736 districts of the country. Before this campaign, preparations will be made in the dry run that after all how to apply Corona vaccine and what will be the procedure. Also Read – School Reopening Latest News: School Closed After Principal Is Corona Positive

Please tell that before this on December 28 and 29, a dry run has been done. However, during that time a dry run was done for 2 days in 4 states. After this, it was also dry on 2 January. But this time a dry run is being done again in a total of 33 states and union territories except Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh.

Please tell that some states had seen very good results of dry runs, after which the government decided to implement dry runs in the entire country. For the third time in this episode, a dry run is being done. Explain that earlier, the Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan had a review meeting with the health ministers of all the states of the country. During this, the Union Minister had expressed concern about the misinformation of the Corona vaccine.