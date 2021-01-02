Dry run of Covid-19 vaccination today in all states and union territories of the country

Dry run for COVID-19 vaccine latest news: To prevent corona virus infection, Covid-19 vaccination rehearsal (dry run) will be done in all states and union territories in the country today. The Union Health Ministry has said that today a dry run will be run in 259 places in 116 districts of all states and union territories. Also Read – Oxford Committee’s Covid-19 Vaccine Approved by Expert Committee, Immunization to start soon

Dry trials of the Covid-19 vaccine in all states and union territories in the country will be able to find out what are the challenges in the campaign and strengthen the preparation by examining the links between planning and execution. It is proposed to carry out this exercise in at least three session sites in all state capitals. Also Read – Covid-19 Vaccine Updates: Domestic Corona Vaccine ‘Covaxin’ Not Approved for Emergency Use

Approximately 96,000 personnel involved in vaccination work have been trained before vaccine trials. A total of 2,360 participants have been trained in national trainer training, while, in 719 districts, more than 57,000 participants have been given district level training.

The Union Health Ministry said that in some states this exercise will be carried out even in such districts, where access is not easy and where there is no good provision of logistical facilities.

The ministry said, “The rehearsal of the Kovid-19 vaccination is to assess the potential of the use of the Co-Win application in the real environment, test the link between planning and implementation and identify challenges and pave the way before the actual vaccination.” It is being done with purpose.

States and UTs asked to prepare for the rehearsal of vaccination

The central government has also asked all the states and union territories to start effective preparations to start the rehearsal of Kovid-19 vaccination. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday held a high-level meeting with the Principal Health Secretaries and other health officials of all states and union territories and reviewed the preparations at the session sites for Kovid-19 vaccination.

Dummy will be vaccinated

The plan to start vaccination will be in accordance with the campaign guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry on 20 December. For the upcoming rehearsal, the medical officer in charge for each of the three session sites will identify 25 beneficiaries (health workers) who will be vaccinated.

Details will be uploaded in the app ‘Co-Win’

The ministry said that states and union territories have also been asked to ensure that the details of these beneficiaries are uploaded on the ‘Co-Win’ app. These beneficiaries will also be available for rehearsal at the session venues.

Adequate space, logistic management, internet, electricity, security verification

States and Union Territories have also been asked to ensure that physical verification of all proposed sites is done in terms of adequate space, logistic management, internet connectivity, power, security, etc.

‘Three-room structure’ arrangement

States have also been asked to ensure that the ‘three-room structure’ at the respective sites has separate entry and exit gates. There should be enough space outside to display awareness related information and display all IEC material at these sites.

Ensure adherence to standard operating procedures and protocols

All states and union territories have been asked to identify vaccination teams and ensure adherence to all standard operating procedures and protocols at the identified sites, including training them in every way. The ministry said that the rehearsal will also enable the administration of states and union territories in the management, storage and logistics of vaccine supplies, including refrigeration chain management.

96,000 personnel trained

Monitoring will also be done at the block and district level

The ministry said that the important objective of the rehearsal would also be to manage any possible adverse events after vaccination. It said that this exercise will also be monitored at the block and district level and the state will review the workforce feedback and share it with the Union Health Ministry.

The first phase has been rehearsed in 5 states

The first phase was rehearsed on 28–29 December in two districts each of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Punjab. The ministry said that no major issues came up during this period and all states expressed confidence in the campaign guidelines and information technology platform for implementation of the program on a large scale.

Information on helpline number

State helpline 104 will also be used (in addition to 1075) for any information related to vaccine / software.