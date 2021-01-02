Dry run of COVID-19 vaccine started in 116 districts of the country, Union Health Minister reviewed

Dry run for COVID19 vaccine Latest News: COVID-19 vaccine in the country today on Saturday Dry run (pre-preparation) of vaccination has started at 250 vaccination centers in 116 districts of all states and union territories. Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has reviewed the dry run at Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital. This dry run is being done in three places in Delhi. Also Read – Covid-19 vaccination dry run today in all states and union territories of the country

Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan visits GTB Hospital to review the dry run drill for administering COVID-19 vaccine.

– Maharashtra: Dry run is going on in Pune district hospital.

The Union Health Ministry has said that today a dry run will be run in 259 places in 116 districts of all states and union territories.

Delhi: Dry run for corona virus vaccination is going on at Maternity and Child Care Center of Daryaganj.

Dry trials of the Covid-19 vaccine in all states and union territories of the country will be able to find out what are the challenges in the campaign and strengthen the preparation by examining the links between the plan and the implementation. This exercise is being run dry at least three session sites in all state capitals.

Approximately 96,000 personnel involved in vaccination work have been trained before vaccine trials. A total of 2,360 participants have been trained in national trainer training, while, in 719 districts, more than 57,000 participants have been given district level training.