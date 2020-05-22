DSP Media And JTBC Studios To Launch Survival Audition Show To Discover The Next K-Pop Star

DSP Media and JTBC Studios might be launching a brand new audition program!

On Might 20, DSP Media revealed that their artists APRIL, KARD, and Heo Younger Ji might be starring as particular MCs for “Burn Up: Problem to Billboard” (literal title), a brand new actuality present starring those that dream of changing into the following massive Ok-pop stars. The program might be launched close to the top of June by way of JTBC Studios’ YouTube channel.

As an company that has produced many world idols together with KARA, APRIL, KARD, and extra, DSP Media might be partnering with JTBC Studios to supply the upcoming program. JTBC Studios is well-known for producing and distributing widespread YouTube content material akin to “Wassup Man” and “Workman.”

At present, this system is taking on-line purposes, and anybody who needs to point out their skills can apply. Out of the preliminary applicant pool, the manufacturing group will reveal the profiles of 30 candidates who go the preliminary spherical by way of votes from the manufacturing group. Each week, the contestants will develop and develop with the assist from viewers who watch movies of the survival audition program. Lastly, the 2 finalists will try to chart on Billboard with a tune produced by Justin Bieber’s producer HARV.

These within the competitors can be taught extra in regards to the utility course of by way of this system’s web site right here!

Supply (1)