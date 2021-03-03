DSP Media Announces Legal Action Against Former APRIL Member Hyunjoo And Her Family

DSP Media has introduced their intention to sue former APRIL member Hyunjoo’s household and pals over current allegations that Hyunjoo had been bullied by the opposite APRIL members.

Warning: dialogue of suicide.

On February 28, somebody who recognized himself as Hyunjoo’s youthful brother wrote a submit alleging that Hyunjoo had been bullied by the opposite APRIL members. One other individual claiming to be Hyunjoo’s former classmate made related allegations. DSP Media denied all of the allegations of bullying.

On March 3, DSP Media issued an announcement saying authorized motion in opposition to the individuals who made the allegations on-line.

Hi there, that is DSP Media. That is our official assertion on the controversy about Lee Hyunjoo. Even after the a number of posts uploaded by Lee Hyunjoo’s household and somebody claiming to be her outdated classmate, the company fulfilled its duties towards its artist by assembly with Lee Hyunjoo and her mom twice. Lee Hyunjoo insisted on her one-sided claims that she was the one sufferer and demanded an announcement that was not true. Regardless of this, the company needed to proceed discussions together with her. However after the individual figuring out himself as Lee Hyunjoo’s brother uploaded one other one-sided submit within the early hours of March 3, we decided that the state of affairs may now not be resolved by way of dialogue. The company has achieved its greatest to guard each Lee Hyunjoo and the APRIL members. However any longer, we will likely be taking sturdy authorized motion in each felony and civil lawsuits in opposition to Lee Hyunjoo, in addition to her members of the family and acquaintances who’ve unfold these allegations on-line. We apologize to all of the followers who love and assist our DSP Media artists. We’ll work towards an answer that won’t put to waste the time we’ve spent collectively. Thanks.

Earlier on March 3, the individual claiming to be Hyunjoo’s youthful brother shared a second submit by which he criticized DSP Media’s earlier response to the allegations. In response to the company’s declare that Hyunjoo had been persuaded to change into an idol regardless of desirous to be an actress, he mentioned that Hyunjoo had gone to the company a number of instances earlier than her debut to ask to be faraway from the group as a result of she was being bullied, not as a result of she needed to be an actor.

He additionally responded to the company’s assertion that Hyunjoo had triggered difficulties for the staff due to her bodily and psychological well being. He mentioned that after the company had ignored Hyunjoo’s studies about bullying and persuaded her to stay with the group, the bullying had gotten worse and Hyunjoo had developed irregular signs because of the stress. He claimed that when Hyunjoo had collapsed throughout work, the employees and members didn’t take her to the hospital straight away and simply left her there, and that Hyunjoo had been pressured to go to hospitals and discover therapy herself. He added that she had been reluctant to take the medication prescribed as a result of it made her sleepy and she or he couldn’t afford to overlook follow or work.

He additionally addressed the company’s assertion on Hyunjoo’s eventual departure from the group, saying that the company had given her an ultimatum to both take part within the “Tinkerbell” promotions regardless of her poor well being or go away the group. Because the bullying received worse, he wrote, Hyunjoo slept and showered on the company as a substitute of going again to the dorm. He mentioned that she had tried suicide at this level and that the company had come to the hospital afterward and informed her to go to work. Unable to go on, he wrote, she determined then and there to depart the group.

He additionally wrote concerning the company’s claims relating to the tumbler and the sneakers, saying that each gadgets had been clearly marked as Hyunjoo’s and that the members had used them with out permission and punished her when she tried to level it out. He repeated his claims that the company had ignored Hyunjoo’s studies about bullying and that the supervisor had been a bystander.

He concluded by saying that he would connect his sister’s hospital paperwork as proof as a result of the company refused to confess wrongdoing or accountability. He added that he needed the members and the company to apologize and mirror on their actions.

