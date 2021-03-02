DSP Media Releases 2nd Statement With Detailed Responses To Specific Claims In Allegations Of APRIL Bullying Hyunjoo

DSP Media has launched a second official assertion relating to the allegations that former APRIL member Hyunjoo was bullied by her bandmates.

On February 28, somebody claiming to be Hyunjoo’s brother made a web based publish alleging that the explanation she left the group in 2016 was being bullied by the opposite members. One other particular person, who claimed to be Hyunjoo’s highschool classmate, made comparable allegations in a second publish that went into extra element in regards to the alleged bullying.

On March 1, DSP Media—which at present homes each APRIL and Hyunjoo—made an preliminary assertion denying the allegations and asserting that nobody within the group might be thought of a perpetrator or a sufferer.

Later that very same day, the company adopted up with one other assertion that addressed particular claims made within the allegations, with detailed clarifications about sure factors. DSP Media additionally warned that it could take authorized motion towards the spreading of false rumors in regards to the APRIL members.

Hey, that is DSP Media.

We’re making a further clarification relating to the publish that was made on a web based group relating to the disagreeable incident involving Lee Hyunjoo and the APRIL members.

As a result of everybody concerned is an artist underneath our company, we didn’t wish to point out them by identify, however as a result of seriousness of the state of affairs, we’ve determined to make these clarifications.

– Relating to Jeon Somin

Jeon Somin joined our company as a trainee at 16 years previous, and he or she quietly skilled for a very long time. After APRIL’s debut, she labored exhausting to meet her assigned position because the group chief. The declare that she disliked or bullied any particular member is unfaithful.

Jeon Somin and Kim Chaewon spent three years collectively as trainees at our company, in order that they have been already shut, and there was no purpose for Chaewon to defame a selected particular person to get near Somin.

– Relating to the tumbler

There have been about 40 to 50 tumblers on the dorm, and [Naeun] put dwenjang stew in one in all them and was consuming it with the opposite members on the apply room. On the time, Lee Hyunjoo stated that the tumbler was hers, and Lee Naeun apologized straight away. Lee Hyunjoo additionally ate the stew along with the opposite members on the time.

– Relating to the sneakers

The corporate gifted every member with two pairs of the identical sneakers, for a complete of 12 pairs. 4 of the members had the identical shoe dimension, so the [incident in question] was merely one thing that occurred due to this.

– Relating to cursing earlier than broadcast

The declare that [the APRIL members] cursed at any particular member earlier than broadcast is unfaithful.

– Relating to their way of life

Our company even checked the CCTV footage of locations just like the apply room the place it was claimed that Lee Hyunjoo was bullied, however we have been unable to search out any footage of the conditions described. As quickly as we found this, we knowledgeable not solely Lee Hyunjoo but additionally her mom of this truth.

– Relating to their supervisor

It’s true that APRIL was shut with one feminine supervisor with whom they spent 24 hours a day again then. The declare about [a member] relationship the supervisor is unfaithful, and he or she by no means stayed silent about issues that have been incorrect as a result of she favored a selected member.

– Relating to greeting Lee Hyunjoo’s mom

The APRIL members additionally acknowledged the seriousness of the state of affairs and remained silent as a result of they didn’t know what to say. This can be a misunderstanding that arose from that.

Our firm finds the present state of affairs, during which we’ve no selection however to make clear these sorts of issues, to be regrettable. Nevertheless, we may not stand by and watch the present state of affairs of the talked about members struggling damages due to the unconfirmed phrases of a 3rd get together who didn’t personally witness the state of affairs on the time. In consequence, we determined to make clear these issues from the previous that we didn’t wish to carry up.

As quickly because the unpleasantness between Lee Hyunjoo and the APRIL members turned identified, unconfirmed incidents are endlessly being posted as in the event that they have been information. The APRIL members are struggling due to these unconfirmed posts.

We plan to take sturdy authorized motion towards not solely the posting and spreading of unconfirmed falsehoods, but additionally the groundless edited images which can be being posted on sure on-line communities.

Thanks.