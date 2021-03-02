DSP Media Releases Statement Denying Former APRIL Member Hyunjoo Left The Group Due To Being Bullied By The Group

Replace: DSP Media Releases 2nd Statement With Detailed Responses To Particular Claims In Allegations Of APRIL Bullying Hyunjoo

Unique Article:

DSP Media has denied accusations that former APRIL member Hyunjoo left as a result of she was bullied by her groupmates.

On February 28, a web based put up was written by somebody claiming to be Hyunjoo’s brother.

The full put up reads as follows:

Hey, I’m the youthful brother of former APRIL member Hyunjoo. I’ve needed to disclose the reality for years, however I’ve been holding again for my sister’s future. However now I feel I’ve to be courageous and converse up, which is why I’m writing this. It was stated that Hyunjoo left the group as a result of she needed to behave, however that’s not true. She was bullied and ostracized within the group, and as a consequence of that, she suffered from many issues like panic dysfunction and respiratory difficulties. She even tried to take her personal life. When my mother and father and I take into consideration that point, we nonetheless really feel like our hearts are tearing aside. Hyunjoo was departing from the staff, so the company despatched a letter about how she’s leaving as a result of she desires to concentrate on appearing and instructed her to jot down it in her personal handwriting. So she wrote the letter with out even us realizing. Everybody thought that was the most effective for her. Nevertheless, after writing the letter, Hyunjoo turned an individual who betrayed the staff for her personal profit and obtained malicious feedback that have been so arduous to listen to. After that, there was no apology from the members, and even after they noticed my mother who went to the corporate, they only laughed at her. My sister continues to be working arduous in her profession. So I’ve been holding it in case it hurts her picture, however I can’t stand to look at the members who’re dwelling properly as in the event that they didn’t do something flawed. Even I’m having a tough time, however I’m so upset and indignant once I take into consideration how my sister would really feel. I don’t wish to see the members being lively anymore. I hope they cease showing on TV and reminding my household of that point, and I don’t wish to see Hyunjoo having a tough time anymore.

One other particular person claiming to be Hyunjoo’s highschool classmate (hereby referred to as “A”) made comparable allegations.

On March 1, “A” made a put up titled “All of the members of APRIL are perpetrators.”

“A” claimed, “I needed to make clear the misunderstanding that solely a number of the APRIL members bullied Hyunjoo. At the moment, all the members, besides Chaekyung and Rachel (who joined after Hyunjoo’s departure), bullied her.”

“A” continued, “Somin, a former member of April, was the primary one to hate Hyunjoo. Chaewon needed to get nearer to Somin, so she drove a wedge between Hyunjoo and her. Naeun stole Hyunjoo’s sneakers and insisted that she purchased them. Earlier than the digicam went on, the members noticed Hyunjoo within the middle and stated, ‘That XXX is attempting to make her face smaller once more.’”

The particular person added, “Yena and Jinsol stored being sarcastic to her, teasing her, tripping her, and stepping on her toes. Chaewon was relationship the supervisor on the time, so the supervisor knew in regards to the bullying however condoned it. After Hyunjoo tried to take her life, she and her mom went to the corporate as a result of they stated the members have been reflecting on their habits, however they laughed and ignored her. There are many different issues, however I solely wrote down what I keep in mind precisely.”

“A” shared, “At the moment, Hyunjoo was so severely depressed that most individuals round her knew about it. The perpetrators had no intention of apologizing or didn’t present any indicators of regret, and she or he finally left the staff, however the company compelled her to jot down a false letter saying she was leaving to concentrate on appearing and have been criticized by many individuals for that. If she left simply to turn into an actor, she wouldn’t have even appeared in ‘The Unit.’”

The particular person continued, “In a approach, it’s been a very long time, however her wound in all probability hasn’t healed. So I hope an increasing number of individuals will take note of this. We’re ready for the perpetrators to replicate and make a honest apology, and I hope Hyunjoo will overcome the trauma and proceed to actively have interaction in varied actions.”

In response to the allegations, DSP Media launched an official assertion that reads as follows:

Hey, that is DSP Media. That is our place relating to the current controversy about Hyunjoo and the APRIL members. We want to offer you an in depth rationalization about how she was chosen to be in APRIL and withdrew from the group. Hyunjoo joined our firm as an actress and a trainee. Nevertheless, on the time of APRIL’s formation, Hyunjoo needed to be an actress, however after we persuaded her, she and her household agreed she can be a part of the group. Ever since her debut was confirmed, Hyunjoo hasn’t been in a position to faithfully take part within the staff actions as a result of she has been fighting bodily and psychological issues. At the moment, not solely Hyunjoo but in addition the opposite members suffered injury because of the conflicts brought on by this. Everybody was going by tough occasions, and based mostly on the circumstances on the time, it was clear that nobody could possibly be thought of a perpetrator or sufferer. Hyunjoo in the end expressed that she needed to depart the group throughout the “Tinkerbell” promotions. We tried to dissuade her, however she was adamant. We really feel accountable for the arduous time that Hyunjoo and the opposite members suffered throughout this era. Since then, we have now supplied full assist for the appearing actions that Hyunjoo needed. We additionally supported her want to be an idol after that. It’s true that we supplied all doable assist for her actions within the area she needed after she left the group. Unconfirmed information and speculations may cause extra injury to each Hyunjoo and APRIL. We sincerely ask you to chorus from spreading rumors. We apologize for the delayed official assertion. Thanks.

Hyunjoo left APRIL in October 2016 and promoted as a member of the woman group Uni.T by the survival present “The Unit.” Uni.T disbanded in October 2018.

Sources (1) (2) (3)