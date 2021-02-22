General News

DSP Media’s New Boy Group MIRAE Announces Debut Date And More

February 22, 2021
DSP Media’s new boy group MIRAE is kicking off teasers for his or her debut!

The upcoming group launched their members this month via profile pictures and movies. The seven members embrace Si Younger, Jun Hyuk, Lien, Son Dong Pyo, Yu Bin, Khael, and Yoo Dou Hyun.

MIRAE has now introduced that their official debut shall be on March 17! They’ll launch their first mini album “KILLA” that day.

Take a look at their first teaser picture beneath!

Are you counting right down to MIRAE’s debut?

