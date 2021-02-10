DT of the Mexican Selection sub-23 sentenced Alan Mozo: focuses on his career or stays out of the Olympics

Jaime Lozano, DT of the Tri olimpico (Photo: special)

The controversy around Alan Mozo, side of the Pumas of the UNAM keep going. And it is that after his sanction for breaking sanitary protocols, he returned to the fields to be expelled in the duel against the Rayados del Monterrey, on February 6, on matchday 5 of the Liga MX.

About, Jaime Lozano, former Pumas player and now coach of the Mexican U23 National Team, noted that he will look for a ticket to the next Tokyo Olympics, so he asked Mozo put aside these attitudes that could marginalize you from large events and teams. So he said this Tuesday in an interview for ESPN:

These decisions will take him out of focus, not only from the Olympic National Team, but also from the Senior National Team and important teams in Mexico and elsewhere.

And is that for Lozano, lately there has been more talk of Alan for what he does off the field than what he does on it. It is worth mentioning that it is considered as one of the jewels of the university students, because in addition to being selected youth, it is estimated that he can reach the european football, if not lost in scandals.

Alan was key for the Pumas to reach the final of the Apertura 2020 (Photo: Reuters)

It costs work, they are very young and sometimes they make mistakes and they keep falling and they have to learn, you cannot mature at the same speed as your classmates or contemporaries at school, much less. He would be about to possibly sign one of the most important contracts of his career, if he stays down to earth, if he’s smart, if he makes good decisions.

For his part, the Argentine Andrés Lillini, technical director of the Pumas, declared in an interview for Aztec Sports that the only way for Mozo to leave the institution is if any club shows interest in it and pays what is established in its clause.

According to the specialized portal Transfermarket, the 23-year-old defender is valued at 2.5 million euros, being the third most sought-after Mexican of the auriazul set. However, Lillini assured that they do not seek to “get rid of it” after the controversies, as has been rumored in the media.

If Alan is sold it is because someone is looking for him because of his characteristics, & nbsp; the club is not going to get rid of it, that has to be clear. If someone comes to look for Alan Mozo, it is because he is going to pay the sum that the president wants and not because the club is going to lend him for free to get rid of him.

His indiscipline and public apology

In the material, at least 5 people can be seen at a table (Photo: Instagram / alan_mozo)

In the midst of the rebound in COVID-19 infections in Liga MX players, on January 23, a video where it appeared Alan Mozo in a restaurant-bar From Mexico City, partying with friends what appears to be a birthday.

Sitting at a table where no one wears a mask or has the healthy distance, Waiter eats a alcoholic beverage in the form of a “shot”, compromising his well-being and that of his entire team within a couple of days of facing the White Roosters of Querétaro, in corresponding mourning of the matchday 3 of the tournament Guard1anes 2021.

Hours later, through a release the University Club announced that the footballer he was separated from the first team and a financial sanction would be imposed.

(Photo: Instagram screenshot / alan_mozo)

Against this background, days later and through his official Instagram account, the player He offered his apologies to the team and the fans. In a video that lasts two minutes, the player begins by explaining the context of the situation and the reason why he attended that place. “I know perfectly well that I am a public figure, an example and I know that was wrong”said Mozo.

“Last Friday I made a mistake, I went to eat to celebrate my best friend’s birthday. I really want you to know that at no time was I in an inconvenient state despite the fact that the video shows how I am ingesting an alcoholic drink, “said the footballer.

MORE ON OTHER TOPICS:

“Second-rate soccer”: Argentine analyst railed against Liga MX, prior to the final of the Club World Cup

From José Ramón Fernández to Martinoli: André Marín’s conflicts on TV Azteca

The story behind the false nomination of Finland’s coldest city for the Olympics