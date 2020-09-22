DTC discloses Rs 5.12 lakh in Delhi riots and heavy loss of revenue to metro

New Delhi: During the communal violence in north-east Delhi in February, DTC suffered a loss of Rs 5.12 lakh while DMRC suffered a huge loss of revenue. This information has been given in the charge sheet filed by the police in the case of mass conspiracy of riots. Also Read – Delhi Metro Update: People violated rules in metros, DMRC cut invoices of thousands

The charge sheet states, "DMRC suffered a huge loss of revenue due to the closure of the metro station and the disruption of services. 174 'round trip' and two 'down trips' of metro between Maujpur-Shiv Vihar on 25 February, 362 'round trip' between Maujpur-Welcome station, 23 'round trip' between Shiv Vihar-Welcome canceled Was done.

It said that between 5 December 2019 to 28 February 2020, a letter was written to the DTC seeking information about the protests against the CAA / NRC and the damage done to the DTC due to the riots.

"According to the report, five DTC buses were damaged during the protest, DTC employees were injured. DTC lost Rs 2,65,112.6 due to damage to buses. There was a loss of Rs 2,47,883 due to the bus route being affected. "

According to the charge sheet, reports received from sub-divisional magistrates of Yamuna Vihar and Karaval Nagar stated that there were 688 cases of damage to uninsured commercial properties, 442 cases of damage to residential properties and riot victims in both areas. A relief amount of Rs 12.44 crore was distributed to.

Police have framed charges against 15 people for plotting the riots. Communal violence erupted in north-east Delhi on February 24 after clashes between supporters and opponents of the citizenship law, in which 53 people were killed and around 200 were injured.