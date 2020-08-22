DU announces Entrance Examinations dates, entrance examinations for various courses next month

new Delhi: Delhi University Delhi University has announced the dates of graduation, post graduation and PhD entrance exam for the current academic year. Entrance examinations will be held at Delhi University from 6 September to 11 September. Also Read – DU Open Book Exam: Confusion situation in Delhi University’s open book exam, students upset

Despite Corona infection, more students have applied for different courses this time in DU. So far, more than 4 lakh students have participated in this process. Out of these, 2 lakh 83 thousand students have applied for admission to undergraduate courses. 1 lakh 59 thousand students have applied for admission to postgraduate programs.

This time more students have sent their applications than last year. Last year, a total of 2 lakh 58 thousand students applied for the undergraduate course.

The National Testing Agency will conduct entrance examinations of 10 undergraduates, 86 masters, MPhil and PhD at Delhi University. The examinations will be conducted at centers built in Delhi, NCR and 24 other cities across the country.

The DU administration said, “The examinations will be held in three different shifts from 8 am, 12 noon and 4 pm. The exam will be of two hours in all shifts. There will be post graduation and PhD examination on 6 September. Registration has been done for 21,699 MPhil and PhD programs. On this day, from 12 noon to 2 pm, there will be examination of BMS, BBA, BA Honors Business Economics. “

Graduate entrance exams are being conducted for three management courses, journalism, education and some special programs. These students have applied for these courses, who have passed the board examination of class XII with less than 90 percent marks.

For other courses of graduation, merit of marks obtained in the twelfth grade of students will be prepared. According to this merit, students will be admitted through cutoff list in different colleges of DU.

Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) has sought a concession in college fees between the examination programs. Some DU colleges have issued notices for depositing college fees. Due to the introduction of classes in online mode, DUSU has said that the students should not be charged for their resources if they are not used.

Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) President Akshit Dahiya said that, “DU has started classes in online mode from 10 August. Some colleges have also issued notice to deposit fees. Facilities such as electricity, water, sports, which are not used by the students, should not be charged, along with the provision of concession in the total fees keeping in mind the present situation. ”