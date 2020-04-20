Dua Lipa, Chris Martin Set to Cover Foo Fighters Song for Charity – Variety

In instances like these, musicians are studying to give once more — this time by way of a charity single for the BBC.

Artists together with Dua Lipa, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Bastille, Ellie Goulding, and Hailee Steinfeld are amongst 23 musicians uniting to carry out a canopy of Foo Fighters hit “Instances Like These” to increase cash for charity.

The music’s accompanying video will world premiere throughout BBC One’s three-hour fundraising occasion “The Massive Night time In” on Thursday, and also will be broadcast throughout Radio 1, Radio 2, 1Xtra, 6Music and Asian Community, as well as to being made accessible on demand on BBC Sounds.

The BBC may also launch the music as a single, with U.Okay. web earnings mixed with any funds raised by “The Massive Night time In” and cut up equally between BBC Kids in Want and Comedian Aid. In the meantime, worldwide web earnings from the only will go in the direction of the World Well being Group’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

We have introduced collectively a few of your favorite artists for a really particular #StayHomeLiveLounge cowl of ‘Instances Like These’ by Foo Fighters, produced by Fraser T. Smith 🎤💜 Hear Thursday at 12pm on Radio 1 and see the video that night as a part of The Massive Night time In on @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/AIvb91YzCd — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) April 20, 2020

Produced as a part of the Keep Dwelling Reside Lounge — a BBC Radio 1 acoustic section — the only might be recorded and filmed by artists at residence, and produced by Grammy-winning Adele and Stormzy producer Fraser T. Smith.

Smith mentioned the imaginative and prescient for the only was to “create a stay-at-home model utilizing telephones, pots, pans and acoustic guitars that might honor the brilliance and honesty of the artists and music, somewhat than the trickery of an costly recording studio.”

“We tried to make this single in a very completely different approach artistically, related to in the present day,” mentioned Smith. “The lyrics significantly resonate with us all at this difficult time, and I sincerely hope that cash raised may also help the plight of the unified battle towards COVID-19 world wide.”

The total checklist of artists concerned consists of: 5 Seconds of Summer season, AJ Tracey, Anne-Marie, Bastille, Biffy Clyro, Celeste, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Dermot Kennedy, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, Grace Carter, Hailee Steinfeld, Jess Glynne, Mabel, Paloma Religion, Rag’n’Bone Man, Rita Ora, Royal Blood, Sam Fender, Sean Paul, Sigrid, YUNGBLUD and Zara Larsson.

The BBC’s “Massive Night time In” will happen simply days after International Citizen’s digital live performance “One World: Collectively at Dwelling” raised $127.9 million for well being care staff and coronavirus reduction. A U.Okay. version of the live performance noticed performances by Tom Jones, Little Combine and Jess Glynne.

Dua Lipa mentioned: “I’m so proud that we’ve been ready to come collectively to file this monitor and I can’t wait for everybody to hear it. Pondering of everybody world wide at this tough time. Love you all.”

Ellie Goulding added: “Extra so than ever, it’s essential to keep in mind the dear function we every have to play in bringing hope, braveness and energy to each other — I hope that this monitor brings consolation at such a tough time.”