Dua Lipa Performs ‘Levitating,’ ‘Do not Begin’ at Grammys With DaBaby

Dua Lipa, who simply two years earlier was anointed greatest new artist at the Grammys, took the stage like a well-established queen on Sunday’s telecast with a efficiency that matched collectively her two greatest 2020 hits, “Don’t Begin Now” and “Levitating” — and joined her with certainly one of hip-hop’s reigning stars, DaBaby.

The 2-song medley included not one, not two, however three wardrobe adjustments as Lipa remodeled from a purple robe to a sequined jacket to a classy two-piece. The singer and her masked dancers had been matching in glittering, purple apparel in entrance of a background that transitioned from a cloudy sky to photo voltaic eclipse to full moon.

DaBaby didn’t need to accept mere “featured” standing on the telecast; he’d appeared minutes earlier because the headliner of a efficiency slot that had him joined by Roddy Ricch on “Rockstar.”

In contrast to her competitor in a number of classes, Taylor Swift, Lipa has carried out publicly a very good deal behind her album of the 12 months contender “Future Nostalgia,” probably upping the ante in some followers’ minds for the way she would transcend the TV and livestream performances they’ve already seen.

Lipa had just lately been seen doing two extremely choreographed numbers on “Saturday Evening Dwell.” In December, she took the lead with one of the crucial high-profile pay-per-view livestreams of the pandemic period in a “Studio 2054” webcast from London. That manufacturing was stated to have price $1.5 million and introduced in an estimated 5 million viewers.

Lipa went into the Grammys this 12 months nominated in six classes, establishing herself as a front-runner by being the one artist to be up for album, report and tune.