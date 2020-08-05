Dua Lipa Reveals ‘Nostalgia’ Remix Album, With Gwen Stefani, Madonna

Dua Lipa, whose sophomore album, “Future Nostalgia,” has been extensively acclaimed as among the best pop collections of the yr, took to social media Tuesday evening to announce that she’s placing out a complete album’s value of remixes, with a starry checklist of collaborators becoming a member of the full-length reboot.

“Membership Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album” can be out August 21, the put up revealed. That can observe by every week the discharge of a single remix, “Levitating,” that includes Madonna and Missy Elliott, which was already introduced and assumed on the time by most followers to be a one-off.

The extra collaboration information in Lipa’s put up is that Gwen Stefani can be becoming a member of her for a brand new model of “Levitating” that was remixed by producer Mark Ronson, who’s featured amongst all of the aforementioned ladies in a chunk of paintings that goes together with the put up. Different bulletins of well-known visitors would appear to be within the playing cards, as Lipa added, “…and lots of extra surprises.”

CLUB FUTURE NOSTALGIA THE REMIX ALBUM W THE BLESSED MADONNA COMING AUGUST 21ST – LEVITATING AUGUST 14TH – FEATURING MISSY ELLIOTT & MADONNA – PHYSICAL FT. GWEN STEFANI REMIXED BY MARK RONSON +++ ALL FUTURE NOSTALGIA TRACKS N THEN SUM REMIXED BY UR FAVES pic.twitter.com/LOeK09peYB — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) August 5, 2020

As one fan on Twitter put it, of the heady however nonetheless so-far incomplete visitor checklist: “Think about having your whole idols in your sophomore album on the age of 25.”

Clues to different cameos on the brand new assortment could also be hidden within the paintings, as not less than one eagle-eyed tweeter noticed what was believed to be a glimpse of Normani leg within the nook of the picture. Lipa had beforehand indicated in an interview with Andy Cohen in Could {that a} collaboration with Normani was already within the can and that “you may hear (it)… quickly.”

Followers may even be curious whether or not Miley Cyrus might determine into the combo, so to talk, as Lipa informed Cohen that that they had labored on a observe collectively, then “ended up deciding that we wished to get into the studio and do one thing completely different,” though on the time she didn’t count on something to return of it till “as soon as quarantine is over and we will all hang around once more.”

In any case, Lipa-holics can count on a observe checklist longer than that for the unique album, as her message promised “all ‘Future Nostalgia’ tracks n then sum remixed by your faves.”

The leadoff single for the unique album, “Don’t Begin Now,” fell simply shy of No. 1 in most territories, but has held on as one of many yr’s most enduring and celebrated pop smashes, and it’s usually cited as a high Grammy contender.

In March, Selection‘s overview of the unique “Future Nostalgia” referred to as it “a rush of pure pleasure” and “Intoxicatingly joyful. … It’s an impeccably crafted, gleefully executed half-hour-plus of pop perfection that does meet the (then-new pandemic) second, possibly, in simply reminding you the way good it feels to be human. And to be in love. And to be in Studio 54.”