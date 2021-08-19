Dua Lipa’s Crochet Bikini Is As Groovy As Can Be

Thru Elana Fishman



Assured, Dua Lipa’s newest go well with will blow your thoughts.

25-year-old hitmaker ‘Levitate’ posed by means of the pool on Instagram on Tuesday, wearing an impossibly small GCDS bikini whose slightly crocheted cups have been stitched with a marijuana leaf and a daisy.

The thong backside of Lipa’s sold-out swimsuit, in the meantime, used to be embellished with a rainbow at the entrance and a sassy middle at the again.

“Discover a woman who places as a lot religion in you as Dua does in bikini thongs,” one fan joked concerning the daring design within the feedback, whilst fashion Maya Stepper wrote, “This bikini is iconic.”

Lipa’s little sister Rina – who joined her for the pool day – and buddies together with Bebe Rexha, Elsa Hosk and Alana Hadid additionally left feedback.

The Grammy winner has sported a number of different swim types from the Italian streetwear emblem previously, together with a patchwork two piece and a unusual crochet Care Undergo advent. Different well-known GCDS lovers come with Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kacey Musgraves.

Lipa styled her hip yellow bikini with crimson sun shades from the similar emblem, along side some similarly colourful rings and beaded jewellery from Blobb by means of Sofia Elias and superstar favourite Eliou.

She captioned pictures of her sun-filled afternoon with a protracted line of as it should be groovy emojis, together with a mushroom, daisy, and rainbow.

