Duane Tatro Lifeless; TV and Jazz Composer Was 93

Duane L. Tatro, who composed for almost two dozen TV sequence, together with such long-running hits as “Dynasty,” “The Love Boat” and “Barnaby Jones,” died Sunday at his house in Bell Canyon, Calif. He was 93.

Tatro’s music accompanied the motion on “The FBI,” “Mannix,” “Mission: Not possible,” “Hawaii 5-0,” “Cade’s County,” “Cannon,” “Most Needed,” “Vega$” and “Matt Houston,” in addition to the comedy of “M*A*S*H” and the romantic melodrama of “Glitter,” “The Colbys” and “Lodge.” His first sequence was the sci-fi thriller “The Invaders” in 1967, and he labored steadily in TV for the subsequent 20 years.

He obtained to compose the sequence theme for only one present: Quinn Martin’s interval detective drama “The Manhunter,” which lasted a single season in 1974-75.

Tatro was born in Van Nuys on Could 18, 1927. The son of an inventor, he performed saxophone with Stan Kenton’s large band whereas he was simply 16 years outdated. He served within the Navy close to the tip of World Struggle II and, after his discharge in 1946, studied music on the College of Southern California.

He continued his musical research in Paris with main classical composers Arthur Honegger and Darius Milhaud. He additionally led jazz bands in Paris and elsewhere in Europe within the late 1940s. Again within the States within the 1950s and ’60s, he continued his research at USC and with modernist composer George Tremblay.

Tatro’s 1956 album “Jazz for Moderns” — which featured such notable soloists as Lennie Niehaus on alto sax, Invoice Holman on tenor and Shelly Manne on drums — was acclaimed as a breakthrough for making use of a complicated compositional method to big-band swing. He additionally contributed a chunk, “Rubricity,” to Crimson Norvo’s 1957 album “Music to Take heed to Crimson Norvo By,” and wrote “Sally IV” for Kenton’s Neophonic Orchestra in 1966.

Quinn Martin Productions music supervisor John Elizalde added Tatro to the roster of “Invaders” composers after a advice by the composer’s longtime pal and fellow composer Richard Markowitz (“The Wild Wild West”). An “Invaders” soundtrack album, together with suites from all six of his scores, was launched final yr.

Tatro additionally scored various TV films together with “The Home on Greenapple Highway” (1970), “Paper Man” (1971), “The FBI Story: The FBI Versus Alvin Karpis, Public Enemy Quantity One” (1974), “Keefer” (1978) and “Lethal Deception” (1987). He additionally composed music for the Nationwide Geographic particular “Australia: The Timeless Land” in 1969.

“All the 20th century strategies of composition that I’ve been uncovered to, I’ve been ready to make use of in these exhibits,” Tatro mentioned in a 1992 interview about his TV work. “Not each cue, however there have been all the time two or three spots the place you might give vent to your creativeness. Generally they had been very experimental, however these had been the very issues that introduced you again to compose the subsequent episode.”

Tatro additionally composed various live performance works for orchestral wind ensemble and chamber teams, in addition to digital items, all through the 1970s and ’80s. He lectured on 20th century music and composing for movie at each San Diego State and New Mexico State Universities.

A revered member of the arranging neighborhood, he served for 19 years on the board of administrators of the American Society of Music Arrangers and Composers (ASMAC) starting in 1998. He served as its vice chairman for 15 of these years.

Survivors embrace his spouse of 56 years, Francoise, his sons Tim and Mitch, and his daughter Michelle, together with six grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.