Dubai Authority told Air India Express: Dismiss Corona report of four Indian laboratories

New Delhi: Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) told the Air India Express on Monday that the Kovid-19 test report of passengers from four Indian laboratories should be rejected. The airline has tweeted that these laboratories are – Suryam Lab in Jaipur, Microhealth Lab in Kerala, Dr. P Bhasin Pathlabs (Pvt) Ltd and Noble Diagnostic Center in Delhi.

DCAA imposed a 24-hour stay on Air India Express flights on 18 August to bring two passengers with a certificate confirming Kovid-infection on 28 August and 4 September. According to United Arab Emirates (UAE) rules, passengers traveling from India must have a certificate of RT-PCR check within 96 hours of travel and the passenger should not be infected.

The Air India Express tweeted that Dubai's aviation regulator has recommended the rejection of RT-PCR test report from these laboratories regarding the arrival of passengers in Dubai. International flights to India were postponed from 23 March onwards due to Kovid-19. Later flights operated under the Vande Bharat Mission. India has entered into 'air bubble' agreements with 10 countries, including the UAE. Under this agreement, airlines of both countries can operate flights with some restrictions.