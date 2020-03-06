Horse rider Shamsa used to gallop away from bodyguard and Latifa was as soon as prepared skydiver

Sheikha Shamsa al-Maktoum, now 38 nevertheless no longer noticed in public since she disappeared aged 19, is the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum and Houria Ahmed Lamara, who’s Algerian.

Her former driving instructor Lucy Stevenson acknowledged that Shamsa “didn’t like authority” and hated pomp and circumstance. She recalled that after they went out driving on Chobham Commonplace in Surrey, Shamsa would take enjoyment of galloping off, forcing the bodyguard following behind to take a look at to catch up.

Proceed learning…

