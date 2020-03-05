Dubai’s sheikh plotted abduction of daughters, threatened Princess Haya: U.K. judge

Sheikh Mohammed’s former partner fled to London last yr with the kids, Jalila, 12, and Zayed, eight, fearing for her safety amid suspicions that she had had an affair with one in each of her British bodyguards.
1 hour in the past
Information Articles
Go away a remark
Sheikh Mohammed’s former partner fled to London last yr with the kids, Jalila, 12, and Zayed, eight, fearing for her safety amid suspicions that she had had an affair with one in each of her British bodyguards.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment