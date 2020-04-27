Duck Dynasty Star Willie Robertson’s Family Home Was Target Of Drive-By Shooting

Depart a Remark
Ongoing entrepreneur and former actuality TV star Willie Robertson had a serious scare just lately that was fairly completely different from the sorts of emergencies that many are experiencing throughout the nation. The Duck Dynasty vet revealed that he and his household have been just lately the victims of a drive-by taking pictures that broken his dwelling in West Monroe, Louisiana. Fortunately, nobody within the household was stated to be injured.
The drive-by taking pictures reportedly occurred on Friday, April 24, at a degree simply after 2:30 p.m. CST. Talking with USA Immediately Community, Willie Robertson introduced up the truth that the incident occurred in “broad daylight,” and that eight to 10 pictures had been fired at his home from the street. Whereas he seems sure his home was particularly focused by the shooters, Robertson does not know who they’re, or why they’d have picked his home. This is how he put it:
We have been fairly shook up. It seems to be like they have been simply spraying bullets throughout my property.
In keeping with occasional Fox Community contributor and visitor Willie Robertson, a number of witnesses noticed a truck driving by the property no less than as soon as earlier than the pictures rang out. It is believed the suspects have been contained in the car, which was described as a white and brown/beige Ford F-250 that sported massive non-factory tires and rims. The truck and occupants have been recorded on a surveillance digital camera, and the driving force was described as being a younger Caucasian male in his teenagers or early 20s. No descriptions got for the others using within the truck.
At this level, no arrests have been made, and no suspects have been named, however the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Workplace has opened an investigation into the taking pictures. Willie Robertson stated he believed the shooter(s) have been native, however could not be fully constructive.
Willie Robertson and spouse Korie have numerous relations staying on the a number of properties on his property, which have been constructed a good distance from the street, and are additionally behind a gate and fence. The bed room occupied by his son John Luke Robertson, little question acquainted to Duck Dynasty fanatics, has a window that was struck by one of many bullets. His spouse Mary Kate and their toddler baby have been additionally staying within the room with him. Once more, nobody was harm, and the Robertson matriarch was grateful that everybody was both indoors or away on the time. In his phrases:
No person was outdoors on the time, however everyone had been out about 5 minutes earlier than. I had simply gone to the shop when it occurred.
Additionally among the many relations staying at Willie Robertson’s property is Sadie Robertson, whose teen years corresponded with Duck Dynasty‘s run on A&E, which resulted in 2017 after some behind-the-scenes points and shake-ups. Sadie is probably going additionally acquainted to Dancing with the Stars followers, as she got here in as a runner-up with professional Mark Ballas throughout Season 19, falling solely to winner Alfonso Ribeiro of Recent Prince and America’s Funniest Movies fame.
This is hoping the investigation into the taking pictures is profitable, and justice prevails with none extra scary conditions in retailer for Willie Robertson and his household.
