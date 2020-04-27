Duck Dynasty Star Willie Robertson’s Family Home Was Target Of Drive-By Shooting

Willie Robertson and spouse Korie have numerous relations staying on the a number of properties on his property, which have been constructed a good distance from the street, and are additionally behind a gate and fence. The bed room occupied by his son John Luke Robertson, little question acquainted to Duck Dynasty fanatics, has a window that was struck by one of many bullets. His spouse Mary Kate and their toddler baby have been additionally staying within the room with him. Once more, nobody was harm, and the Robertson matriarch was grateful that everybody was both indoors or away on the time. In his phrases: