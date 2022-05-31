DuckDuckGo and your total privacy in question: it has an agreement with Microsoft that allows certain information to be tracked

DuckDuckGo is a mobile and desktop search engine and browser whose main principle (and its added value in a very competitive market with Internet giants such as Google or Microsoft) is that it has been created focused on privacy. But a discovery of a secret that the brand kept calls into question what it has advocated since its appearance on the market.

The problem is that for a few days it has been known that DuckDuckGo has an agreement with Microsoft that prevents them from blocking certain Microsoft ‘trackers’. Gabriel Weinberg, CEO of the company, said a search syndication agreement with the Redmond giant prevents all information from being blocked. Weinberg’s statement didn’t just come. It was the answer to the discovery of a security expert.

It was known on their support website how “we have partnered with many sources of information to provide DuckDuckGo Search results (for example, Microsoft for advertising, Apple for maps, etc)”, as DuckDuckGo itself has indicated for some time on its support website.

How it was learned that DuckDuckGo does not block everything





Zach Edwards, a security researcher, posted a few days ago on Twitter that “I’ve tried DuckDuckGo’s so-called private browser for both iOS and Androidand neither version blocked data transfers to Microsoft’s Linkedin + Bing ads while viewing the Facebook home page in Workplace.”

I tested the DuckDuckGo so-called private browser for both iOS and Android, yet neither version blocked data transfers to Microsoft’s Linkedin + Bing ads while viewing Facebook’s workplace[.]com homepage. Look at DDG bragging about stopping Facebook on Workplace, no MSFT..: pic.twitter.com/xfqhUOZMmf — ℨ𝔞𝔠𝔥 𝔈𝔡𝔴𝔞𝔯𝔡𝔰 (@thezedwards) May 23, 2022

And he continued: “You can capture data inside DuckDuckGo’s so-called private browser on a website like Facebook’s http://workplace.com and you’ll see that DDG (DuckDuckGo) does NOT stop data flows to Microsoft’s Linkedin domains or their Bing advertising domains.”

And there it was that the CEO of this firm responded. “It’s not about our search engine, and we actually restrict Microsoft’s scripts in our browsers, including blocking their third-party cookies. If you want the full context, I’ve left a detailed explanation on reddit.”

Hi, FYI — this isn’t about our search engine, and we actually restrict Microsoft scripts in our browsers, including blocking their 3rd party cookies. If you want full context, I left a detailed explanation on reddit:https://t.co/AfDSKceldw — Gabriel Weinberg (@yegg) May 28, 2022

Keys to the deal





And on Reddit he says, “Hello, I’m the CEO and founder of DuckDuckGo. To be clear (since I see confusion in the comments), when you load our search results, you’re anonymous, including the ads. Also, on third-party websites we actually block third-party cookies from Microsoft in our browsers, in addition to other protections.”

That is, “this article is not about our search engine, but about our browsers – we have browsers (really all-in-one privacy apps) for iOS, Android, and now Mac (in beta).” It explains many more things, which you can read here, about how DuckDuckGo protects privacy.

That is, you remain anonymous. Also for the ads that can be presented among the results. Third party cookies are also blocked in your browser “including those of Microsoft platforms“.

But the controversial part comes when he explains “a search syndication agreement that helps us privately use some Bing results to give you better private search results overall. Although much of what you see on our results page incorporates privately content from other sources, including our own indexes (for example, Wikipedia, local listings, sports, etc.), most of our traditional links and images are sourced privately from Bing“.

He notes that only two companies (Google and Microsoft) have a high-quality global web link index (“because I think it costs over a billion dollars a year,” he says), so literally every other search engine global search companies have to start with one or both of them to offer a conventional search product. Of course, “this agreement has another problem: does not allow DuckDuckGo to give more details about what you can and cannot block.

There are other protection mechanisms that DDG also applies even to Microsoft, such as the anti-fingerprinting system. The expiration of third party cookies or the handling of cookie consent.

“Total privacy does not exist”





Weinberg says that the main difference is that other search engines associate your behavior when clicking on advertising with a profile about you which can be used later to serve you ads on that internet search engine. In the Microsoft Advertising system “the browser does not associate your behavior when clicking on advertising with a user profile”.

And all this to say that “nothing can protect you 100%”. The CEO of the firm says that “we have always taken great care to never promise anonymity when browsing outside our engine search, because frankly it is not possible. In DDG they added that they are working to eliminate that exception that they make with Microsoft, but it is not known when and if they will be able to do it effectively.