DuckDuckGo is now a desktop browser too: the Mac version is already available, and the Windows version is coming soon

DuckDuckGothe privacy-focused search engine that currently stands as the second leading alternative to Google —behind Bing— had been scheduled for a long time your landing on desk as an ‘all-in-one privacy’ application (including web browser), in the image and likeness of its mobile applications.

“Our mobile apps achieve a secure system by default, without the need for complicated configurations or understanding the ins and outs of technology. They have been downloaded more than 150 million times since their launch in 2018, and we have listened to your demands to be able to have this same “privacy made easy” experience on your computers.

Thus, DuckDuckGo has announced today the beta launch of its application for Macwith the version for Windows prepared in turn for an imminent launch.

What does this new private browser offer?

Like the mobile versions, try to be a complete-but-simple browser-inclusive privacy solutionor that it not only reduces invasive tracking, but also speeds up browsing and eliminates many everyday annoyances, “like cookie consent pop-ups.”

This is the full list of features:

The search engine of the same name is integrated as a search engine .

Speed (“We’re already faster than Chrome on some graphics performance, using Motion Mark 1.2 measurements.”)

A powerful one web tracking system blocker which, unlike the main browsers, blocks them before they can load (reducing bandwidth consumption).

A cookie notice blocker completely new that, for now, works around 50% of the websites.

A ‘Fire Button’ , a button that wipes private data immediately (passwords, history, bookmarks), with a single click? data that is never uploaded to the cloud but remains local, on the user’s computer.

smart encryption (which ensures that we will always browse the HTTPS version of a website if it is available).

email protection .

A ‘privacy feed’ that acts not only as a compilation of intercepted ‘trackers’, but also allows us to quickly delete any stored data from recently visited websites.

Where the pro-privacy browser Brave has also become a search engine, DuckDuckGo has gone the other way

Its release statement stresses that DuckDuckGo for Mac “is not simply a replacement for ‘incognito mode,’ but rather is designed to be used as an everyday browser that really protects your privacy“, with all the usual functions of web browsers.

How to download it

If you are wondering where you can download this DuckDuckGo app for Mac right now, hit the brakes: while it is still in testing mode, we will have to join a private waiting list to receive the download invitation. To be able to register, we must follow this steps: