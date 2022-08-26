DuckDuckGo now offers email privacy: Email Protection is free for everyone and so you can install it

DuckDuckGo is a company that bases its web services on privacy. Their flagship products are your browser (also for desktop or with its browser extensions) and its search engine. Although this year it was the subject of a controversy in this regard for allowing Microsoft to track certain search information, it has already put a solution to it, to the delight of its users.

Now DuckDuckGo Email Protection has arrived on the market, an email service that in recent months it was in beta version and with a waiting list to be able to use it. Its first version was presented a year ago and now it will be a service available to everyone.

It is still in beta version, but there is no longer a waiting list and it is free software. It is not a mail server as such, but it offers you a tool to improve inbox privacy for all your accounts of e-mail.

What is DuckDuckGo Email Protection





DuckDuckGo Email Protection has been created to avoid the trackers that can accompany the mails we receive (trackers that can tell the sender, usually in advertising matters, which links we open).

You can also get an @duck.com address, which will help you register in any web service with an alternative email address and you don’t have to reveal your real email if you prefer. for privacy reasons or to avoid receiving spam later. Based on what we know so far from DuckDuckGo’s Email Protection, this works similar to SimpleLogin.

You can also reply to an email from your usual mail server, such as gmail.com or outlook.com, but decide send it with @duck.com, so the sender will not be able to see your mail. As the same company explains, “We don’t save your emails” and “when we receive an email at a duck.com address, we process it immediately (for example, we remove trackers) and forward it to its destination and this all happens in memory; your emails are never written to disk.

By using this service, the only personal information the company keeps is the forwarding email address and the Duck addresses you create. This firm will not sell personal information for advertising purposes.

How to get Email Protection





The first thing is to access the web duckduckgo.com/email/ from your browser and, if you do not have the extension installed, you will have to do it (it is a very simple and fast process). You can also activate it from the iOS or Android app, but here we are going to focus on web use.

When you install the extension, access the page again and you have the possibility to start with this software to give more privacy to your mail. It’s all in English. Click “Get Started” and then “Next” to see the terms of service.

This is where you can create an @duck.com email address and you have to associate it with your regular email address. Press “Next” to finish the process. Anything sent to your new email address will be forwarded to your old email, but with the trackers removed.





With this extension, moreover, when you are on a website and have to register, Duck will automatically detect email fields and it will suggest us to fill in the form with a private address.