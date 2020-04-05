DuckTales Reveals Darkwing Duck And More Cool Cameos

For different issues, like with Package from TaleSpin, to Gosalyn and a few Darkwing Duck-ers developing this season, and a few different folks that I am not going to spoil. It is about: if we had been rebooting TaleSpin, how would we do it? If we had been rebooting Darkwing, how would we do it? Utilizing the identical sort of artistic ethos that we used to construct DuckTales, and utilizing that very same vital pondering in direction of these different reveals that we love as children.