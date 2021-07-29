Dudhsagar Waterfall: Because of heavy rains the educate needed to prevent at Dudhsagar Waterfall, Railway Ministry shared a really perfect video

Dudhsagar Waterfall: A educate passing close to Dudhsagar Waterfall in Goa needed to be stopped because of heavy rain. After this a video was once shared via Prasar Bharati on Twitter take care of. On this video, the educate is noticed preventing after it begins freeing a considerable amount of water from the waterfall at the Mandova river. The greater water waft at Dudhsagar Waterfall can be noticed on this video shared via Prasar Bharati.Additionally Learn – Teach Coincidence Video: The person was once looking to put the aged particular person within the transferring educate, either one of them were given hit. Video Viral

WATCH: A educate passing via Doodhsagar waterfall in South Western Railway, halted because of heavy rainfall. @RailMinIndia %.twitter.com/lrGbfPpYbd — Prasar Bharati Information Services and products (@PBNS_India) July 28, 2021

Wonderful view was once noticed because of heavy rain. IMD has issued a caution of heavy rain in Goa until July 31. Allow us to inform you that Dudhsagar Waterfall is situated within the Bhagwan Mahavir Century of Goa within the Western Ghats. The water of Mandovi river comes on this waterfall.