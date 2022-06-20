Due to a Ferrari decision, Leclerc will start last in the Canadian GP

Water is a key factor in the Saturday day of Formula 1 (USA TODAY Sports)

Charles Leclerc will start on Sunday Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix from last place, after Ferrari decided on Saturday to change engine parts beyond the maximum allowed per season. The driver had already been penalized on Saturday with a loss of 10 places on the grid in Montreal for the change of the engine’s electronic control unit.

The Monegasque, third in the classification of the world behind the pilots Red Bull, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, started on pole position in the last four races without winning. On Sunday he will line up alongside Alpha Tauri’s Yuki Tsunoda in the back row.

For its part, Fernando Alonso (Alpine), double world champion formula 1set the fastest time this Saturday in the third and last free practice for the Canadian Grand Prixá, the ninth of the World Cup, which was played, in wet conditions, at the Gilles Villeneuve circuit in Montreal.

In his best lap, the Spaniard covered the 4,361 meters of the wet track with an intermediate tyre, in 1’33″ and 836 thousandths, 53 less than Frenchman Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) and 55 ahead of the four-time world champion German Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin). The qualifying session, which will order the starting grid for this Sunday’s race, is currently underway.

Charles Leclerc will start last on Sunday (Reuters)

Main championship positions:

1- M. Verstappen (Red Bull) 150 puntos

2- Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) 129 points

3- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 116 points

4 – George Russell (Mercedes) 99 points

5- Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) 83 points

6- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 62 points

This is how the Formula 1 calendar will continue:

British GP (July 1-3)

Austrian GP (July 8-10)

French GP (July 22-24)

Hungarian GP (July 29-31)

Belgian GP (August 26-28)

Dutch GP (September 2-4)

Italian GP (from September 9 to 11)

Russian GP (September 23-25)

Singapore GP (September 30-October 2)

Japanese GP (October 7-9)

United States GP (Austin) (October 21-23)

Mexican GP (October 28-30)

Brazilian GP (November 11-13)

Abu Dhabi GP (November 18-20)

