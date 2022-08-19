Due to a serious injury, Mexico lost one of the main figures of its team for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

El Tata and a weight loss thinking about the World Cup (Photo: @FMF)

The Mexican team will have a noticeable drop ahead of the call for the 2022 Qatar World Cup after Sevilla FC confirmed the serious injury of Jesus Tecatito Corona. The skillful footballer will miss the World Cup due to a fibular fracture and torn ligaments of the left ankleas reported by his club.

“Sevillista winger Tecatito Corona has suffered a important injury in training this Thursday in a set of the game without any hit. The player was urgently transferred to FREMAP after it to undergo tests that have revealed that he suffers from a rupture of the fibula and deltoid ligament of the left ankle”, detailed the Andalusian team through a newsletter.

The incident took place during the last training session before the team faced Valladolid for the second day of La Liga. The Mexican would only add his second duel of the season in which it was estimated, he would add a new ownership under the command of his coach Julen Lopetegui.

Tecatito would have 5 months of recovery (REUTERS / Erick Marciscano)

“Tecatito He will be operated this afternoon for the injury by Dr. Najarro at the FREMAP hospital. Initiallythis type of injury needs a recovery of between four and five months”, indicated the club, which immediately regretted the fact and wished the player a speedy recovery.

Corona arrived at Sevilla only in January 2022 with half of the season already disputed after having played for six seasons with Porto de Portugal. From his first minutes of play, the 29-year-old footballer showed his worth and substantially underpinned the offense red and white. Since then it adds little more than 1,500 minutes on court as element nervionense. Meanwhile, he had been part of the Aztec team’s World Cup list in Russia 2018 (he starred in two games).

La Liga and Óliver Torres, a colleague and friend of Corona, also reacted promptly. “You will come back stronger than ever and we will see it”wrote the official account of the Spanish championship, while Torres, on a more personal level, launched: “You will smile again friend, I love you”.

Sevilla reported the loss of Jesús Corona (Photo: Sevilla FC)

Free place for Qatar 2022

With the injury of Tecatitoa place will remain vacant among the 26 selected from the Tata required for the World Cup (Corona has been one of the most common elements in the process of the Argentine coach leading the National Team). But, What players are outlined to cover the position of the end?

Names like: Orbelin Pineda who currently plays in Greek football after leaving Spain in search of more minutes; Alexis Vega from Chivas de Guadalajara; Diego Lainez that he signed for Braga in Portugal with the aim of having more prominence; Y Uriel Antuna of Cruz Azul that, despite not going through a good time, is common in Martino’s lists.

However, all of them were already shaping up to be within the call for what a surprise and for those who do represent a new opportunity is for elements such as Marcelo Flores, Alexander Zendejas, Sebastian Cordova, Roberto Alvarado or Rodolfo Pizarro.

