Due to Corona, 75 percent candidates could not give JEE exam in Bengal: Mamta

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that 75 percent of the state's candidates could not participate in the JEE examination held on Tuesday and only half of the students reached their centers in other states as well. The Chief Minister says that this corona virus infection has been caused by the epidemic.

Banerjee said that her government had made all the arrangements for the students but on Tuesday only 1,167 children took the exam while a total of 4,652 children were to appear in this exam.

Banerjee told reporters, "Students are in a lot of trouble. He could not take the JEE exam. More than 50 percent students from other states could not appear for the exam due to the epidemic. "