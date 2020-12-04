Due to debt in Banda of Bundelkhand, farmer suicides, wife said – there was pressure to recover the loan of the bank

Farmer commits suicide by hanging from tree in Banda: When farmers are agitating in Delhi, the capital of the country, a farmer in Banda district of Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh has hanged himself from a tree planted in the field. Also Read – This doctor presented an example, giving education to needy daughters, awakening hope

It is being told that he had a loan of about two and a half lakh rupees from the bank, due to the pressure of recovery, he has committed suicide. Also Read – UP: The pressure on the girl was for conversion, the arrested accused reached behind bars

In Bai Manpur (Sherpur) village of Girwan police station area of ​​Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, a farmer committed suicide by hanging from a tree in the field. The SHO was quoted by the farmer’s wife Gangia Devi as saying, “Her husband had a loan of 2.5 lakh rupees from a government bank, which was under pressure to repay it. He may have committed suicide under pressure to repay the loan. Also Read – Shiv Sena questions UP CM Yogi in Mumbai about the plans of Bollywood and Film City

The farmer used to spend the night in the field to guard his crop from stray cattle.

Inspector in charge of Girwan police station (SHO) Baljit Singh said on Friday that “On Thursday, the body of farmer Chunbaddi (55) was found hanging from the acacia tree in his field in Barai Manpur (Sherpur) village.”

The station in-charge said, “The farmer used to spend the night in the field to guard the crop from stray cattle. After the postmortem, the dead body has been handed over to the family members and the information has been given to the revenue officials.

The SHO was quoted by the farmer’s wife Gangia Devi as saying, “Her husband had a loan of 2.5 lakh rupees from a government bank, which was under pressure to repay it. He may have committed suicide under pressure to repay the loan. The matter is under investigation.”