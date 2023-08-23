Due To Delays, The Astro Has Announced Other Places Where Concerts And Shows Will Be Held:

The Astro, a new music venue in La Vista, sent out a news statement saying that some concerts and shows will be moved to other places because of delays.

The first event, the “I Want My 80s Tour,” will now take place on August 30 at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena, which is at 7300 Q St. in Ralston. Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, as well as Tommy Tutone will all play on the trip.

The Here Come the Mummies, Beth Hart, and Ancient Aliens shows that were supposed to happen on September 7 and 16 have been changed to The Admiral at 2234 S. 13th St. within Omaha.

On September 22, Casey Donahew Will Perform At The Astro Outdoor Venue:

On September 22, Casey Donahew will perform at the Astro outdoor venue. On Sept. 30, rock band The Gaslight Anthem is also set to play at the stadium.

The main space at The Astro will no longer be used for these two shows. People who bought tickets for the “I Want My 80s Tour” are receiving new tickets that say the venue is in Ralston.

The new tickets will be sent to the email addresses provided when purchasing the first tickets in between three and five days.

If you haven’t received your tickets by Monday, you can email the arena’s box office at [email protected].

The Astro, a new indoor/outdoor mixed venue at 8302 City Centre Drive in La Vista, has stated that some of its planned events and shows will be moved to other places due to delays that were not expected.

“We’re all excited for The Astro to open to be Nebraska’s best place to see live music indoors and outdoors.

It takes time to do big projects like this. Above all, we want to make this a great place to see music and take care of our guests, stated Marc Leibowitz, co-owner of 1% Productions, which works with Mammoth, Inc. to handle bookings for The Astro.

“Some of the events that used to be inside have been moved to the Astro Amphitheater, which is outside. The space will be ready for our shows in the middle and end of September.

We appreciate that everyone has been patient and kind. “The support of the community is very important to us as we work through this unexpected delay,” stated Josh Hunt, co-owner of Mammoth, Inc.

The Astro has a privately owned theater and music center in the La Vista City Center, right in the middle of the Omaha metropolitan area.

The Astro is a 52,000-square-foot underground theater that seats 2,400 people. It is connected to The Astro theatre, an outdoor grass theatre that seats 5,500 people and looks out over a 34-acre public park.

