Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Champions League final will move from Saint Petersburg to Paris

After Russia’s declaration of war on Ukraine and as it had been shuffling in the last hours, UEFA confirmed the transfer of the venue for the final of the current edition of the Champions League that was going to be played in Saint Petersburg for Paris. The decisive duel that was scheduled for the May 28 in the stadium Gazprom Arena will be held on the same date Stade de France.

From the entity that regulates European football they reported that the decision was made in the last few hours “after the serious escalation of the security situation” on the continent. In addition, the UEFA Executive Committee – which publicly condemned the Russian military invasion – also decided that clubs and national teams Russians and Ukrainians competing in their competitions must play their home games in neutral seats until new notice.

It must be remembered that UEFA had to modify the venue of the last two Champions League finals due to the coronavirus pandemic that affected the world. The city of Istanbul, in the capital of Turkey, could not organize the event and the definition moved to Portugal in Lisbon 2020 and Porto, in 2021. From the Kremlin they considered “a pity” that UEFA deprives Saint Petersburg of the final of the Champions League.

Now all eyes will be on the World Cup which is scheduled for November and December this year in Qatar. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said of the Russian invasion of Ukraine: “I was shocked by what I saw. I am worried about this situation. FIFA condemns the use of force by Russia. Violence is never a solution. We ask all actors to restore peace through constructive dialogue.”

What will happen to the World Cup playoffs in Europe in which Russia and Ukraine will compete? Russia should welcome Poland on March 24 in Moscow, for the semifinals of their playoff draw. If the Russians get through that round, they would have to host the winner of the other semi-final on March 29, Sweden O Czech Republic. The Polish federation, joined by the Swedish and the Czech (potential rivals of Russia) issued a statement in which they expressed a firm position: “Play-off matches for the World Cup in Qatar must not be held in the Russian Federation. The signatories of this appeal do not take into account the trip to Russia and the playing of football matches there. The military escalation that we are observing is associated with serious consequences and a significant reduction in the security level of our official representations and delegations. Therefore, we expect an immediate response from the FIFA and the UEFA and the presentation of alternative solutions for the next matches”.

In the next few days, FIFA would give rise to the requirement of these selected and the keys scheduled for next month would take place on neutral grounds. It should be mentioned that Ukraine will also have to play the playoffs although, in the first instance, they will visit Scotland (Thursday March 24). In case of qualifying, it would be a local Wales or Austria.

THE UEFA COMMUNICATION:

UEFA canceled the men’s Champions League final in Saint Petersburg

“The UEFA Executive Committee held an extraordinary meeting today following the serious escalation of the security situation in Europe.

The UEFA Executive Committee has decided to move the 2021/22 UEFA Men’s Champions League final from Saint Petersburg to the Stade de France in Saint-Denis. The match will be played as originally scheduled on Saturday May 28 at 21:00 CET.

UEFA would like to express its thanks and appreciation to the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, for his personal support and commitment to bringing the most prestigious game in European club football to France at a time of unprecedented crisis. Together with the French government, UEFA will fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the rescue of footballers and their families in Ukraine facing horrific human suffering, destruction and displacement.

At today’s meeting, the UEFA Executive Committee also decided that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams competing in UEFA competitions must play their home games at neutral venues until further notice.

The UEFA Executive Committee further decided to remain on standby in order to convene further extraordinary meetings, on a regular and ongoing basis as necessary, to reassess the legal and factual situation as it evolves and make additional decisions as necessary.”

